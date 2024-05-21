International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

