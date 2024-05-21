International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 28,214 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1,826.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

PK stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

