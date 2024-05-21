International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5,297.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,937,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,651,000 after acquiring an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 786,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 447,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 228,508 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.9 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $133.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile



Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

