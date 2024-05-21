International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 353.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,609,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $516.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

