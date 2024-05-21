International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $451,000 in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,351,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.