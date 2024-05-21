International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $518,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEX by 30.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEX opened at $219.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $183.76 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.08 and a 200-day moving average of $219.92.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

