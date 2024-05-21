International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 128,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.