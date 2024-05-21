International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,183 Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter.

COM opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.42.

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

