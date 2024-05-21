Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.69

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.69 and traded as high as $23.83. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 1,058,853 shares.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $770.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,312,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4,267.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 437,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 427,052 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 294.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 293,375 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 336,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,140 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

