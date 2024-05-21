Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 72,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 163,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.24.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

