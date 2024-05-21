Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) versus Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Critical Comparison

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Vaxart presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.56%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $24.64, indicating a potential upside of 138.03%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

This table compares Vaxart and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $7.38 million 21.49 -$82.46 million ($0.53) -1.69 Iovance Biotherapeutics $1.19 million 2,433.82 -$444.04 million ($1.80) -5.75

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -920.00% -121.06% -79.98% Iovance Biotherapeutics -23,615.70% -71.45% -55.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vaxart beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. It also develops lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab to treat frontline advanced melanoma patients; LN-145 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and solid tumor cancers; IOV-4001, which is in Phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 clinical trial, for the treatment of NSCLC; and lifileucel for gynecological cancers. The company has collaborations and licensing agreements with WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc.; National Institutes of Health; the National Cancer Institute; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; and Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.