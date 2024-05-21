IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIX opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.82. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

