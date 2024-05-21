Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research firms have commented on IRWD. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany purchased 10,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,215.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,255.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 366,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 84,072 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,235,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,377 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 116,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

