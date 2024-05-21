iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

