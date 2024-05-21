iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.62% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $47,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 199,550 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 770,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,804 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.