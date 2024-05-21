iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,630 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

