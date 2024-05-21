iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.61

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.61 and traded as high as $23.43. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 147,436 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8,227.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,147,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

