iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.96% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $164,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

