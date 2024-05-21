Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ISPR opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
