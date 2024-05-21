Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ISPR opened at $7.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Ispire Technology has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ispire Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.