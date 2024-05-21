Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPR opened at $7.07 on Monday. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $398.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ispire Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

