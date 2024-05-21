Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

ISPR stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.75 million and a PE ratio of -29.46. Ispire Technology has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ispire Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter worth $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

