Jaguar Health Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 23rd (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 23rd. The 1-60 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.

Jaguar Health Price Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17. Jaguar Health has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

See Also

