Jaguar Health Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 23rd (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. The 1-60 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 23rd.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

