Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWEL shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

TSE:JWEL opened at C$26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of C$22.10 and a 12 month high of C$32.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 92.68%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

