Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,587,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after buying an additional 89,582 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 68,937 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SITE opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

