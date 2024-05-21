JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

JD.com stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 39,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

