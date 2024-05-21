Jefferies Financial Group Cuts NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $230.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $280.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $285.92.

NICE stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.15. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

