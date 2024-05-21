Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.10. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and have sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,961 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,928,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

