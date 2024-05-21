JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

Several analysts have commented on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 216,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.89. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

