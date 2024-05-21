Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.28

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.28 and traded as low as $5.16. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2,892 shares trading hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.46%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.