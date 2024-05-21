John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $11.79. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 79,788 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $362,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 812.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 150,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

