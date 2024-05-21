John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $11.79. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 79,788 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
