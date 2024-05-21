JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $16.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $21.32 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Stories

