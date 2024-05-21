JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPCR

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

GPCR opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -46.47. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after buying an additional 1,607,525 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,510,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,530 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.