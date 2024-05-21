JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $209.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $203.00 to $209.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $195.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $561.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock worth $198,695,364. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

