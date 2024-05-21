JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Robert W. Baird

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $195.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $561.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 179,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,763,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

