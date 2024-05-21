JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $41,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.85. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

