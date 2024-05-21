Kane Biotech (KNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd.
Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.
Kane Biotech Stock Performance
Kane Biotech stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. Kane Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$19.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.55.
Insider Activity
About Kane Biotech
Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.
