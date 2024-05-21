Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karooooo in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 17th. William Blair analyst D. Becker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Karooooo’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Karooooo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Karooooo Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of KARO opened at $29.06 on Monday. Karooooo has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Karooooo by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Karooooo by 17.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the period.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

