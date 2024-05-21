KE (BEKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts expect KE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. KE has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

KE Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KE

About KE

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.