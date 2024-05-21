Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameren were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 92,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $931,350. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.90.

Read Our Latest Report on AEE

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.