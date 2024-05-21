Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in KeyCorp by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 18,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 117,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.86.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

