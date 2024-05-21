Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,549 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.20.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $196.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $161.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $224.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,265,869. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

