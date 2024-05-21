Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ventas were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 227,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $2,170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ventas by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -256.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

