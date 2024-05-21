Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 262 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 571,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,386,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

