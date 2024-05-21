Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 554.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,470,000 after purchasing an additional 939,861 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1,870.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 274,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,031,000 after purchasing an additional 260,122 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,036,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,773,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,658,000 after purchasing an additional 200,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

CINF opened at $117.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

