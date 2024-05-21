Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile



The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

