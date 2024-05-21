Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,144,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 145.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 7.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 681,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 62.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 637,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,637,000 after purchasing an additional 244,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter.

PODD opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $309.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $226.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

