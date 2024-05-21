Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 26.7% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $158.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.