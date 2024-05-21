Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 872,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,002,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,549 shares of company stock valued at $27,931,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $493.80 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.16.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

