Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $480,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

